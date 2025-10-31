Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Holdings Raised by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $453.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.02. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

