W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Holdings Lifted by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4%

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $955.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $980.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.71.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

