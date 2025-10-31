New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

