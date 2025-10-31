New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

