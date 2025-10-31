New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,198,000 after acquiring an additional 120,197 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $311.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.52. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $227.03 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.