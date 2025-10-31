Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,263 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock worth $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

