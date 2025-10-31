Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $290.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.63 and a 200 day moving average of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.