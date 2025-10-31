Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

