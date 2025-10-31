Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $6,327,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.58.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $159.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.28 and a 1 year high of $292.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

