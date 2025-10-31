CVC Income & Growth (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys £50,135.84 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 42,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £50,135.84.

Shares of CVCE opened at GBX 1.08 on Friday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

