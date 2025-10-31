CVC Income & Growth (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys £50,135.84 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 42,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, with a total value of £50,135.84.
CVC Income & Growth Price Performance
Shares of CVCE opened at GBX 1.08 on Friday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 and a 1-year high of GBX 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.
CVC Income & Growth Company Profile
