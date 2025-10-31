Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) (PPHC) to Raise $60.02 million in IPO

Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) (PPHC) is planning to raise $60.02 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,100,000 shares at $14.64 per share.

In the last twelve months, Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) generated $166.33 million in revenue and had a net loss of $29.72 million. Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) has a market cap of $432 million.

Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Texas Capital Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an uplisting to the NASDAQ from the AIM (market) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where Public Policy Holding Company’s stock is listed under the symbol “PPHC” – according to the prospectus. Some may call this deal an IPO. But it is NOT. You can already buy the stock on the LSE’s market known as AIM. We are a Washington, D.C.-based company that offers government relations and communications services to corporations and non-profits. We designed our business to address the growing complexity and costs facing major corporate and non-profit entities in managing increasingly intricate and interdependent public policy and reputational challenges. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc., also known as PPHC, is a global communications and public affairs advisory group. Our 12 member firms provide consulting services in three distinct areas – government relations, corporate communications and compliance –Â to about 1,300 clients worldwide. Our clients are involved primarily in the healthcare, finance, energy, technology and transportation sectors.Â Our staff works in offices throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.Â Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Public Policy Holding Co. set the terms for its public offering in connection with its NASDAQ Uplisting: 4.1 million shares at $14.64 to raise $60.02 million. Background: Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. filed its S-1 for its NASDAQ uplisting deal on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated proceeds are about $55 million.) “.

Public Policy Holding Co. (NASDAQ Uplisting) was founded in 2014 and has 470 employees. The company is located at 800 North Capitol St. NW, Suite 800 Washington, D.C. 20002 and can be reached via phone at (202) 688â€“0020 or on the web at https://pphcompany.com/.

