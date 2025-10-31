Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 470

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 455 to GBX 470 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.83.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 405.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.83. The company has a market cap of £56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 408.50.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 753,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 373, for a total value of £2,810,323.74. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.