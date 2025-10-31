Diales’ (DIAL) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Diales (LON:DIAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Diales Price Performance
Shares of LON DIAL opened at GBX 20.48 on Tuesday. Diales has a 1 year low of GBX 15 and a 1 year high of GBX 31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.30. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62.
Diales Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diales
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Diales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.