Diales’ (DIAL) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Diales (LON:DIAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Diales Price Performance

Shares of LON DIAL opened at GBX 20.48 on Tuesday. Diales has a 1 year low of GBX 15 and a 1 year high of GBX 31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.30. The stock has a market cap of £10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62.

Get Diales alerts:

Diales Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Diales Group Plc is a multi-disciplinary consultancy, providing specialist commercial management, planning, programming and scheduling, project management, expert witness support services, and dispute resolution support services, to the global engineering and construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Diales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.