Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Buyback $300.00 million in Shares

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.9%

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 9.52%.The firm had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,262,687.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,807.08. The trade was a 29.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 84,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,606 in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

