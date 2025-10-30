Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 478,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $449.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

