Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.