iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.