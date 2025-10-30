Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.