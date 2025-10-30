Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $115,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

