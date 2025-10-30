Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $7.42 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $461.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.51.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

