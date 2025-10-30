Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 613,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $194,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $461.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

