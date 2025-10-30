The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 4.3%

BA stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

