The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1%

HD opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.