Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 250,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VTV opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

