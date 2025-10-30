Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $160.90 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $160,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

