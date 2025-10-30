Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.2% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $912.42 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.34 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $404.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $941.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

