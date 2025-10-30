Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $122,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 29,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

TMO opened at $558.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

