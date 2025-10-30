Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $558.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

