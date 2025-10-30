Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 478.2% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

