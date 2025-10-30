American Express Company $AXP Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $357.99 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $362.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.