Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.42 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

