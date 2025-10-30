FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

PLTR opened at $198.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a PE ratio of 662.72, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.