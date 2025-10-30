Strs Ohio Acquires 25,410 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $109,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.42 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

