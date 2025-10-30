Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,744.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total value of $557,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,947,632.47. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

