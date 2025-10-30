Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $146.58 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

