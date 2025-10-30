Salesforce Inc. $CRM Holdings Raised by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total transaction of $576,292.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,703 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $258.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

