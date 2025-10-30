Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

