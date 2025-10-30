HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $302.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.66. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

