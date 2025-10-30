Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,125 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $123,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,596,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GS stock opened at $782.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $771.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

