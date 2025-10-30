Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48,115 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $461.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.51.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

