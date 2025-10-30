HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 15,904 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 360,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

