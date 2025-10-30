Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

