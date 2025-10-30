Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

