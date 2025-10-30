Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:C opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

