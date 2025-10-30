Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $291.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

