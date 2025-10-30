Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

