UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
NYSE UNH opened at $356.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.64.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
