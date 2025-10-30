Atria Investments Inc Acquires 14,728 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

