Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $491.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.03 and its 200 day moving average is $426.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

