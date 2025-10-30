Spinnaker Trust Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $635.77 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $594.30 and a 200-day moving average of $551.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.